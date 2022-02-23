Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UMBC 92, Hartford 85

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

UMBC (14-13)

Johnson 1-4 2-3 4, Obeng-Mensah 1-2 1-1 3, Kennedy 10-15 1-3 24, Owens 4-12 3-4 12, Rogers 4-9 14-16 26, Wojcik 3-6 11-13 17, Boonyasith 2-2 0-0 6, Picarelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 32-40 92.

HARTFORD (9-18)

Kimbrough 6-10 2-3 14, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Flowers 9-13 2-4 22, Williams 1-7 3-4 5, Shriver 4-8 1-2 12, McClain 8-15 2-3 22, Hobbs 1-2 1-2 3, Henderson 2-4 0-0 4, Webley 1-2 1-2 3, Edmundo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 12-20 85.

Halftime_UMBC 39-37. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 10-20 (Rogers 4-6, Kennedy 3-6, Boonyasith 2-2, Owens 1-3, Wojcik 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Hartford 9-21 (McClain 4-9, Shriver 3-7, Flowers 2-3, Carter 0-1, Hobbs 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter, Williams. Rebounds_UMBC 26 (Wojcik 6), Hartford 32 (Shriver 8). Assists_UMBC 10 (Kennedy 3), Hartford 15 (Carter 5). Total Fouls_UMBC 22, Hartford 26. A_362 (4,017).

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!