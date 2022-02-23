UMBC 92, Hartford 85

UMBC (14-13)
Johnson 1-4 2-3 4, Obeng-Mensah 1-2 1-1 3, Kennedy 10-15 1-3 24, Owens 4-12 3-4 12, Rogers 4-9 14-16 26, Wojcik 3-6 11-13 17, Boonyasith 2-2 0-0 6, Picarelli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 32-40 92.
HARTFORD (9-18)
Kimbrough 6-10 2-3 14, Carter 0-4 0-0 0, Flowers 9-13 2-4 22, Williams 1-7 3-4 5, Shriver 4-8 1-2 12, McClain 8-15 2-3 22, Hobbs 1-2 1-2 3, Henderson 2-4 0-0 4, Webley 1-2 1-2 3, Edmundo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 12-20 85.
Halftime_UMBC 39-37. 3-Point Goals_UMBC 10-20 (Rogers 4-6, Kennedy 3-6, Boonyasith 2-2, Owens 1-3, Wojcik 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Hartford 9-21 (McClain 4-9, Shriver 3-7, Flowers 2-3, Carter 0-1, Hobbs 0-1). Fouled Out_Carter, Williams. Rebounds_UMBC 26 (Wojcik 6), Hartford 32 (Shriver 8). Assists_UMBC 10 (Kennedy 3), Hartford 15 (Carter 5). Total Fouls_UMBC 22, Hartford 26. A_362 (4,017).
