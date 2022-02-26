UMBC 93, Maine 79

MAINE (6-22)
Filipovity 6-9 3-4 16, Ingo 1-2 0-0 3, Kalnjscek 7-13 0-0 17, Masic 3-8 0-0 7, Wright-McLeish 1-8 1-2 3, Adetogun 1-4 1-2 3, Ireland 2-4 2-2 6, Ihekwoaba 3-5 2-3 9, Feierbergs 4-5 0-1 11, Turgut 1-3 0-0 2, Nenadic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 9-14 79.
UMBC (15-13)
Johnson 3-5 4-5 12, Obeng-Mensah 1-3 2-2 4, Kennedy 6-16 2-2 15, Owens 7-12 0-0 20, Rogers 2-6 6-6 10, Boonyasith 6-10 0-0 16, Picarelli 0-1 2-2 2, Wojcik 0-2 5-6 5, Spasojevic 4-5 0-0 8, Byrd 0-0 1-2 1, Sumpter 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 22-25 93.
Halftime_UMBC 52-28. 3-Point Goals_Maine 10-28 (Feierbergs 3-3, Kalnjscek 3-7, Filipovity 1-1, Ihekwoaba 1-1, Ingo 1-1, Masic 1-5, Ireland 0-1, Adetogun 0-2, Turgut 0-2, Wright-McLeish 0-5), UMBC 13-28 (Owens 6-10, Boonyasith 4-6, Johnson 2-2, Kennedy 1-5, Picarelli 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Rogers 0-3). Fouled Out_Ingo. Rebounds_Maine 30 (Masic 6), UMBC 32 (Obeng-Mensah 10). Assists_Maine 15 (Kalnjscek, Adetogun 3), UMBC 15 (Owens 4). Total Fouls_Maine 22, UMBC 14. A_1,714 (5,000).
