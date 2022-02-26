UMBC faces Maine following Rogers’ 26-point game

Maine Black Bears (6-21, 3-13 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 9-7 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Maine Black Bears after Darnell Rogers scored 26 points in UMBC’s 92-85 win over the Hartford Hawks.

The Retrievers are 7-4 on their home court. UMBC is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears are 3-13 in America East play. Maine is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Retrievers won the last matchup 88-46 on Jan. 22. Nathan Johnson scored 17 points points to help lead the Retrievers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Black Bears. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

