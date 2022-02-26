Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UMBC faces Maine following Rogers’ 26-point game

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Maine Black Bears (6-21, 3-13 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 9-7 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -11.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Maine Black Bears after Darnell Rogers scored 26 points in UMBC’s 92-85 win over the Hartford Hawks.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Retrievers are 7-4 on their home court. UMBC is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Black Bears are 3-13 in America East play. Maine is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Retrievers won the last matchup 88-46 on Jan. 22. Nathan Johnson scored 17 points points to help lead the Retrievers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Vukasin Masic is scoring 9.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Black Bears. Maks Kalnjscek is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|4 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
3|4 Seattle Cyber Security Summit
3|4 Cohesion out of Chaos: Understanding...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!