UMBC hosts New Hampshire after Martinez’s 24-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (9-8, 4-4 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (10-10, 5-4 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Jayden Martinez scored 24 points in New Hampshire’s 70-64 victory against the Hartford Hawks.

The Retrievers have gone 4-4 at home. UMBC has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 4-4 in conference play. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darnell Rogers is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

