UMBC takes on Vermont following Kennedy’s 22-point game

UMBC Retrievers (13-12, 8-6 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (21-5, 13-1 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -14.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays the Vermont Catamounts after Keondre Kennedy scored 22 points in UMBC’s 95-84 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts are 11-0 on their home court. Vermont averages 14.2 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Isaiah Powell with 3.2.

The Retrievers have gone 8-6 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks ninth in the America East scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Darnell Rogers averaging 0.3.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Catamounts won the last meeting 86-69 on Jan. 15. Ryan Davis scored 21 points points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 19.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Kennedy is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 12.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

