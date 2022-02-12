UMBC visits UMass-Lowell following Hall’s 20-point game

UMBC Retrievers (12-10, 7-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-11, 4-7 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMBC Retrievers after John Hall scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 87-85 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The River Hawks are 6-4 on their home court. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 31.5 points in the paint led by Gregory Hammond averaging 1.0.

The Retrievers have gone 7-4 against America East opponents. UMBC is third in the America East with 12.6 assists per game led by Darnell Rogers averaging 3.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The River Hawks won 66-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Allin Blunt led the River Hawks with 16 points, and Keondre Kennedy led the Retrievers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blunt is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Kennedy is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens is averaging 10.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

