UMKC 72, South Dakota 63

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:24 pm
SOUTH DAKOTA (17-11)

Goodrick 5-6 2-2 12, Kamateros 5-12 2-2 15, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Archambault 4-9 3-3 13, Perrott-Hunt 4-13 0-0 9, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Fuller 2-7 0-0 4, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Kutcher 0-2 0-0 0, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 8-9 63.

UMKC (19-10)

Allick 6-12 6-7 18, Lamar 3-10 5-6 13, Gilyard 7-13 3-3 20, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Nesbitt 6-10 2-5 14, Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Chapman 2-3 0-0 5, Boser 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 16-21 72.

Halftime_UMKC 39-22. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 7-19 (Kamateros 3-6, Archambault 2-2, Oliver 1-2, Perrott-Hunt 1-4, Kutcher 0-1, Fuller 0-4), UMKC 6-17 (Gilyard 3-6, Lamar 2-5, Chapman 1-1, Martin 0-1, Allick 0-2, Nesbitt 0-2). Fouled Out_Hayes. Rebounds_South Dakota 30 (Goodrick, Hayes 6), UMKC 28 (Allick 12). Assists_South Dakota 11 (Kamateros 4), UMKC 10 (Allick 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 17, UMKC 14. A_1,046 (7,300).

