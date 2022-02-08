UMKC 76, St. Thomas (MN) 67

UMKC (16-9)
Boser 0-1 0-0 0, Gilyard 4-9 10-10 18, Kopp 0-3 1-2 1, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Nesbitt 8-14 6-6 22, S.Allen 2-4 2-4 6, Allick 2-7 4-4 8, Lamar 4-7 6-11 15, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Chapman 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 23-53 29-37 76.
ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-15)
Bjorklund 0-4 4-4 4, Hedstrom 2-5 3-3 8, Lindberg 7-10 1-1 19, Miller 4-13 4-4 14, Nelson 5-9 0-5 10, B.Allen 2-8 4-6 8, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Martinelli 2-5 0-0 4, Nau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 16-23 67.
Halftime_St. Thomas (MN) 32-30. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 1-10 (Lamar 1-2, Boser 0-1, Chapman 0-1, Gilyard 0-1, Martin 0-1, Kopp 0-2, Nesbitt 0-2), St. Thomas (MN) 7-25 (Lindberg 4-6, Miller 2-8, Hedstrom 1-4, Cunningham 0-1, Nelson 0-1, B.Allen 0-5). Fouled Out_Bjorklund, Miller. Rebounds_UMKC 34 (Allick, Lamar 7), St. Thomas (MN) 31 (Bjorklund 9). Assists_UMKC 5 (Gilyard, Nesbitt 2), St. Thomas (MN) 9 (Nelson 4). Total Fouls_UMKC 22, St. Thomas (MN) 25. A_710 (1,800).
