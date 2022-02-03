UMKC 81, St. Thomas (MN) 72

ST. THOMAS (MN) (8-13)

Bjorklund 11-14 4-6 26, Hedstrom 2-5 3-3 7, Lindberg 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 2-4 2-2 7, Nelson 7-15 7-7 23, Cunningham 1-4 0-0 2, B.Allen 3-5 1-1 7, Martinelli 0-2 0-0 0, Nau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 17-19 72.

UMKC (14-9)

Lamar 7-19 3-3 18, Gilyard 7-12 5-6 23, Kopp 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 7-12 3-3 19, Barnes 4-7 0-0 9, Chapman 3-6 1-3 7, S.Allen 1-1 0-0 2, Boser 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-61 12-15 81.

Halftime_UMKC 42-41. 3-Point Goals_St. Thomas (MN) 3-12 (Nelson 2-4, Miller 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Hedstrom 0-2, Lindberg 0-2), UMKC 9-16 (Gilyard 4-7, Nesbitt 2-2, Boser 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Lamar 1-3, Chapman 0-1). Rebounds_St. Thomas (MN) 23 (Bjorklund 8), UMKC 31 (Nesbitt 10). Assists_St. Thomas (MN) 6 (Nelson 4), UMKC 14 (Gilyard 6). Total Fouls_St. Thomas (MN) 18, UMKC 19. A_584 (7,300).

