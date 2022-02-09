UNC-Asheville 69, Hampton 53

HAMPTON (7-15)
Garvin 5-16 1-2 11, Bethea 0-4 2-2 2, Dean 5-16 3-5 14, Haskett 0-2 0-0 0, Epps 2-7 2-2 7, Dickens 7-9 0-0 14, Godwin 1-5 0-0 2, Wiley 1-3 0-0 3, Therrien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 8-11 53.
UNC-ASHEVILLE (13-11)
Jude 1-4 0-0 2, Pember 5-11 2-2 13, Jones 3-11 1-2 9, Stephney 3-8 1-5 8, Thorpe 8-11 1-2 17, Battle 6-8 2-5 14, Mason 2-5 2-2 6, Kimble 0-2 0-0 0, Marable 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 9-18 69.
Halftime_UNC-Asheville 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 3-22 (Wiley 1-3, Epps 1-4, Dean 1-5, Haskett 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Garvin 0-3, Godwin 0-4), UNC-Asheville 4-14 (Jones 2-4, Stephney 1-2, Pember 1-3, Kimble 0-2, Jude 0-3). Rebounds_Hampton 33 (Dickens 12), UNC-Asheville 39 (Jones 13). Assists_Hampton 10 (Garvin 4), UNC-Asheville 10 (Thorpe 3). Total Fouls_Hampton 16, UNC-Asheville 11. A_572 (3,200).
