UNC Asheville takes on Winthrop after Pember’s 30-point game

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Winthrop Eagles (18-8, 11-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-11, 7-6 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Winthrop Eagles after Drew Pember scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 85-66 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 in home games. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 11-2 in Big South play. Winthrop has a 7-6 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last matchup 86-80 on Jan. 14. Michael Anumba scored 18 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. LJ Thorpe is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Drew Buggs is averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Eagles. D.J. Burns is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

