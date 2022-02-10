UNC-Greensboro 86, The Citadel 66

THE CITADEL (10-13)
Brown 8-20 3-4 21, Roche 5-13 9-10 23, Clark 1-2 2-4 4, Maynard 1-2 5-5 8, Moffe 0-4 2-4 2, Fitzgibbons 1-4 0-0 3, Spence 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 0-0 1-2 1, Higgins 0-2 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-2 0, Engler 0-0 0-0 0, Gammons 0-0 0-0 0, Wakefield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 22-31 66.
UNC-GREENSBORO (15-10)
Abdulsalam 4-8 1-2 9, Leyte 10-14 0-0 20, Hunter 6-14 5-5 19, Ke.Langley 4-11 1-1 11, Treacy 3-3 0-0 6, Ko.Langley 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 4-9 2-3 12, Tharrington 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 9-11 86.
Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 44-28. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 8-29 (Roche 4-12, Brown 2-8, Maynard 1-2, Fitzgibbons 1-4, Price 0-1, Moffe 0-2), UNC-Greensboro 7-20 (Hunter 2-6, Jones 2-6, Ke.Langley 2-6, Tharrington 1-1, Ko.Langley 0-1). Rebounds_The Citadel 27 (Brown 10), UNC-Greensboro 34 (Abdulsalam 10). Assists_The Citadel 8 (Moffe 5), UNC-Greensboro 14 (Ke.Langley, Treacy 4). Total Fouls_The Citadel 12, UNC-Greensboro 16. A_1,536 (23,500).
