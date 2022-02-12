UNC Greensboro hosts Mercer after Leyte’s 20-point game

Mercer Bears (13-13, 6-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-10, 7-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the Mercer Bears after Bas Leyte scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 86-66 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 8-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks fifth in the SoCon with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by De’Monte Buckingham averaging 5.0.

The Bears are 6-7 in SoCon play. Mercer has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SoCon play. The Bears won the last matchup 58-49 on Jan. 15. Jalen Johnson scored 16 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckingham is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Johnson is averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Felipe Haase is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

