UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63

UNC-WILMINGTON (20-8)
White 6-9 2-5 14, Baker 4-13 0-0 10, Okauru 6-13 0-1 14, Phillips 2-8 0-1 5, Sims 5-16 6-7 17, Fornes 2-3 2-2 7, Kelly 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 10-16 69.
DREXEL (14-13)
Williams 7-11 5-7 20, Bell 5-12 1-2 12, Washington 2-4 0-0 6, Wynter 6-18 0-0 14, Martin 4-10 2-2 11, Oden 0-4 0-1 0, J.Butler 0-1 0-1 0, Juric 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-13 63.
Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 7-17 (Okauru 2-6, Baker 2-7, Fornes 1-1, Phillips 1-1, Sims 1-1, White 0-1), Drexel 7-17 (Washington 2-2, Wynter 2-7, Williams 1-1, Martin 1-2, Bell 1-3, Oden 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 32 (White 11), Drexel 43 (Williams 19). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 6 (Phillips, Sims 2), Drexel 6 (Wynter 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 17, Drexel 16. A_890 (2,509).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.