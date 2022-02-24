Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:23 pm
< a min read
      

UNC-WILMINGTON (20-8)

White 6-9 2-5 14, Baker 4-13 0-0 10, Okauru 6-13 0-1 14, Phillips 2-8 0-1 5, Sims 5-16 6-7 17, Fornes 2-3 2-2 7, Kelly 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 10-16 69.

DREXEL (14-13)

Williams 7-11 5-7 20, Bell 5-12 1-2 12, Washington 2-4 0-0 6, Wynter 6-18 0-0 14, Martin 4-10 2-2 11, Oden 0-4 0-1 0, J.Butler 0-1 0-1 0, Juric 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-13 63.

Halftime_30-30. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 7-17 (Okauru 2-6, Baker 2-7, Fornes 1-1, Phillips 1-1, Sims 1-1, White 0-1), Drexel 7-17 (Washington 2-2, Wynter 2-7, Williams 1-1, Martin 1-2, Bell 1-3, Oden 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 32 (White 11), Drexel 43 (Williams 19). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 6 (Phillips, Sims 2), Drexel 6 (Wynter 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 17, Drexel 16. A_890 (2,509).

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!