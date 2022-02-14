On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

UNC-Wilmington 80, William & Mary 73, OT

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 4:49 pm
WILLIAM & MARY (5-22)

Wight 5-6 3-4 13, Kochera 5-13 0-0 12, Lewis 4-11 2-2 11, Rice 2-10 4-4 8, Carroll 4-12 1-2 13, Blair 2-6 3-6 8, Hatton 1-3 5-6 7, Covington 0-1 1-2 1, Milkereit 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 19-26 73.

UNC-WILMINGTON (18-7)

Baker 4-4 1-3 10, Fornes 0-10 0-0 0, Okauru 4-10 3-4 14, Phillips 7-13 9-9 24, Sims 8-13 7-7 26, White 1-4 2-2 4, Kelly 0-2 0-0 0, J.Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-60 24-27 80.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 31-27. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 8-22 (Carroll 4-7, Kochera 2-6, Blair 1-3, Lewis 1-4, Rice 0-2), UNC-Wilmington 8-26 (Sims 3-5, Okauru 3-8, Baker 1-1, Phillips 1-1, White 0-1, J.Harvey 0-2, Fornes 0-8). Fouled Out_Wight. Rebounds_William & Mary 37 (Carroll 9), UNC-Wilmington 38 (Phillips 7). Assists_William & Mary 12 (Rice 7), UNC-Wilmington 13 (Sims 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 23, UNC-Wilmington 19. A_3,020 (6,100).

