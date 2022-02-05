UNC-Wilmington 92, William & Mary 70

UNC-WILMINGTON (15-6)

Baker 1-1 0-0 2, J.Harvey 3-5 0-0 8, Okauru 11-15 0-0 30, Phillips 7-8 4-4 18, Sims 2-10 3-7 9, Fornes 7-10 0-0 19, Kelly 2-3 0-0 4, White 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 0-0 0, Surigao 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-55 7-11 92.

WILLIAM & MARY (5-19)

Wight 3-7 5-7 11, Kochera 5-10 2-2 16, Lewis 2-8 4-4 8, Rice 4-11 3-4 13, Carroll 6-9 0-1 15, Covington 1-5 2-2 4, Ayesa 1-3 0-0 3, Hatton 0-0 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 16-20 70.

Halftime_UNC-Wilmington 38-25. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Wilmington 17-30 (Okauru 8-10, Fornes 5-8, J.Harvey 2-3, Sims 2-7, Phillips 0-1, White 0-1), William & Mary 10-18 (Kochera 4-4, Carroll 3-4, Rice 2-4, Ayesa 1-3, Covington 0-1, Lewis 0-2). Rebounds_UNC-Wilmington 25 (Kelly 6), William & Mary 21 (Wight 6). Assists_UNC-Wilmington 21 (Fornes 9), William & Mary 11 (Rice 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Wilmington 18, William & Mary 11.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.