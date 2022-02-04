UNC Wilmington travels to William & Mary for conference matchup

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (15-6, 9-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-18, 4-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Sims and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks visit Connor Kochera and the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday.

The Tribe are 4-7 in home games. William & Mary has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seahawks have gone 9-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kochera is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Tribe. Julian Lewis is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Jaylen Fornes is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 8.6 points. Sims is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

