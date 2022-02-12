Trending:
United States 4, Canada 2

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 1:33 am
United States 2 1 1 4
Canada 1 1 0 2

First Period_1, Canada, Mat Robinson (Josh Ho-Sang, Eric Staal), 01:24. 2, United States, Andy Miele (Brian O’Neill, Steven Kampfer), 02:34. 3, United States, Ben Meyers (Sean Farrell, Jake Sanderson), 18:44. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, United States, Brendan Brisson (Nick Shore), 22:37. 5, Canada, Corban Knight (Daniel Winnik), 34:13 (sh). Penalties_Eric Staal, Canada (elbowing); Kenny Agostino, United States (charging).

Third Period_6, United States, Kenny Agostino (Andy Miele), 46:13. Penalties_Eric Staal, Canada (slashing); Matt Knies, United States (hooking); Steven Kampfer, United States (high sticking).

Shots on Goal_Canada 12-8-17_37. United States 13-9-5_27.

Goalies_Canada, Eddie Pasquale, Matt Tomkins. United States, Drew Commesso, Strauss Mann.

Referee_Andris Ansons, Latvia. Tobias Bjork, Sweden. Daniel Hynek, Czech Republic. Dustin McCrank, Canada.

