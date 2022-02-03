United States 5, Finland 2

United States 2 2 1 — 5 Finland 0 0 2 — 2

First Period_1, United States, Amanda Kessel (Savannah Harmon), 10:37. 2, United States, Alex Carpenter (Kelly Pannek, Jincy Dunne), 13:00 (pp). Penalties_Petra Nieminen, Finland (hooking); Hayley Scamurra, United States (illegal hit); Sanni Rantala, Finland (roughing).

Second Period_3, United States, Kendall Coyne Schofield (Cayla Barnes, Jesse Compher), 25:32. 4, United States, Kendall Coyne Schofield (Savannah Harmon, Hilary Knight), 26:36. Penalties_Tanja Niskanen, Finland (cross-checking).

Third Period_5, Finland, Susanna Tapani (Nelli Laitinen, Petra Nieminen), 43:15 (pp). 6, United States, Alex Carpenter (Abby Roque, Amanda Kessel), 48:01. 7, Finland, Susanna Tapani, 57:40 (pp). Penalties_Michelle Karvinen, Finland (hooking); Hayley Scamurra, United States (delaying the game); Hannah Brandt, United States (slashing).

Shots on Goal_Finland 5-2-5_12. United States 14-19-19_52.

Goalies_Finland, Meeri Raisanen, Anni Keisala. United States, Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney.

Referee_Kelly Cooke, United States. Lacey Senuk, Canada. Alex Clarke, Canada. Sara Strong, United States.

