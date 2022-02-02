United States 6, Australia 5
|United States
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|6
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|5
United States
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.
C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 70, Percentage: 73.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.
Australia
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 117, Team Percentage: 73.
D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.
T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.
