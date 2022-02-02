United States 6, Australia 5

United States 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 1 — 6 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 — 5

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: 70, Percentage: 73.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

Australia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 117, Team Percentage: 73.

D. Hewitt Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.

T. Gill Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.

