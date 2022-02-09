United States 6, ROC 5 (Extra Ends)
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|6
|ROC
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|5
United States
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 296, Team Percentage: 84.
M. Hamilton Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.
J. Landsteiner Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
C. Plys Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.
J. Shuster Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
ROC
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 292, Team Percentage: 83.
S. Glukhov Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.
A. Kalalb Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.
E. Klimov Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
D. Mironov Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
