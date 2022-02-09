On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 6, ROC 5 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:13 am
< a min read
      

United States 6, ROC 5 (Extra Ends)

United States 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 6
ROC 0 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 5

United States

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 296, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Hamilton Shots: 22, Points: 75, Percentage: 85.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

C. Plys Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

J. Shuster Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

ROC

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 292, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Glukhov Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

A. Kalalb Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

E. Klimov Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.

D. Mironov Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|15 Unlock Your Organization's Data...
2|15 Crafting Effective Narratives for...
2|15 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence for lives lost to COVID-19