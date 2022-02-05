Trending:
United States 7, China 5

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:44 am
United States 2 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 7
China 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 5

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 77.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

