United States 7, China 5

United States 2 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 — 7 China 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 5

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 77.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

Ling Z. Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Fan S. Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

