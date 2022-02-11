Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 8, China 4

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 3:50 am
< a min read
      

United States 8, China 4

United States 2 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 2 0 8
China 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 4

United States

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 257, Team Percentage: 82.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 56, Percentage: 70.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

China

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 80.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Han Y. Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk