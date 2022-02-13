United States 8, South Korea 6
|United States
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
|South Korea
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|—
|6
United States
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 85.
B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
South Korea
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 78.
Kim E. Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
Kim K. Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Kim C. Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Kim S. Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.
