Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 8, Sweden 7 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 2:37 am
< a min read
      

United States 8, Sweden 7 (Extra Ends)

United States 0 1 0 1 2 0 3 0 1 8
Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 2 0 7

United States

Team Shots: 43, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

Sweden

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

O. Eriksson Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

A. de Val Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 49.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water