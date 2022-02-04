United States 8, Sweden 7 (Extra Ends)
|United States
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|—
|8
|Sweden
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|—
|7
United States
Team Shots: 43, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
C. Plys Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.
V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.
Sweden
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
O. Eriksson Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.
A. de Val Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 49.
