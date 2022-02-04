United States 8, Sweden 7 (Extra Ends)

United States 0 1 0 1 2 0 3 0 1 — 8 Sweden 1 0 1 0 0 3 0 2 0 — 7

United States

Team Shots: 43, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 76.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

Sweden

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

O. Eriksson Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 78.

A. de Val Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 49.

