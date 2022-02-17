UNLV 60, Fresno St. 57

UNLV (15-11)
Hamm 4-7 2-2 12, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 3, Hamilton 6-20 2-2 17, McCabe 1-7 2-2 5, Nuga 2-3 0-2 5, Muoka 1-1 0-0 2, Iwuakor 2-3 2-3 6, Webster 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 2-4 1-1 5, Jo.Baker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 9-12 60.
FRESNO ST. (16-9)
Robinson 3-14 1-2 7, Campbell 1-5 2-2 4, Hill 6-15 0-0 14, Holland 3-10 3-3 11, Colimerio 0-2 1-2 1, Ballard 4-8 3-3 14, Vaihola 1-1 1-3 3, Meah 1-1 1-1 3, Yap 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 12-16 57.
Halftime_UNLV 33-31. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 9-25 (Hamilton 3-11, Hamm 2-3, Gilbert 1-1, Nuga 1-2, Webster 1-3, McCabe 1-4, Williams 0-1), Fresno St. 7-26 (Ballard 3-7, Holland 2-5, Hill 2-7, Campbell 0-2, Colimerio 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_UNLV 37 (Muoka 8), Fresno St. 28 (Campbell 6). Assists_UNLV 11 (Hamilton 4), Fresno St. 11 (Hill 4). Total Fouls_UNLV 18, Fresno St. 11.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments