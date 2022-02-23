Trending:
UNLV 62, Nevada 54

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 1:06 am
UNLV (17-11)

Hamm 2-4 0-0 5, Iwuakor 1-1 0-0 2, Hamilton 10-25 2-2 27, McCabe 2-11 0-0 5, Nuga 1-6 0-0 3, Muoka 2-3 2-2 6, Webster 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 4-4 62.

NEVADA (12-14)

T.Coleman 3-8 1-2 9, Washington 6-9 0-0 12, W.Baker 4-10 0-0 9, Blackshear 0-7 0-0 0, Sherfield 8-22 3-3 19, Foster 2-2 1-2 5, Hymes 0-2 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 5-7 54.

Halftime_Nevada 26-23. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 10-30 (Hamilton 5-13, Webster 2-4, Hamm 1-2, Nuga 1-3, McCabe 1-7, Williams 0-1), Nevada 3-18 (T.Coleman 2-4, W.Baker 1-4, Blackshear 0-4, Sherfield 0-6). Rebounds_UNLV 39 (Hamm 12), Nevada 28 (Washington 11). Assists_UNLV 12 (McCabe 7), Nevada 12 (Sherfield 8). Total Fouls_UNLV 13, Nevada 10.

