UNLV 69, Nevada 58

NEVADA (9-9)

T.Coleman 5-5 0-0 10, W.Baker 5-15 2-2 12, Blackshear 5-11 5-5 17, Cambridge 4-20 5-5 14, Foster 0-2 2-2 2, Huseinovic 0-0 2-2 2, Hymes 0-1 1-2 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 17-18 58.

UNLV (13-9)

Hamm 3-3 3-3 9, Iwuakor 0-3 0-0 0, Hamilton 6-17 3-4 17, McCabe 5-11 2-3 16, Nuga 3-8 2-4 10, Williams 6-11 1-2 17, Gilbert 0-3 0-0 0, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, J.Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-16 69.

Halftime_UNLV 42-26. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 3-17 (Blackshear 2-4, Cambridge 1-9, Henry 0-1, W.Baker 0-3), UNLV 12-32 (Williams 4-7, McCabe 4-8, Nuga 2-6, Hamilton 2-9, J.Baker 0-1, Webster 0-1). Fouled Out_T.Coleman. Rebounds_Nevada 28 (W.Baker 8), UNLV 32 (Hamm 8). Assists_Nevada 7 (Foster 4), UNLV 15 (Nuga 5). Total Fouls_Nevada 16, UNLV 17.

