FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher with China, Korea closed

BEIJING (AP) — Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney have followed Wall Street higher while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year.

New Zealand and Jakarta also gained. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.7%, boosted by gains for energy and tech stocks in a late burst of buying.

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. Investors are trying to figure out how the economy and corporate profits will be affected by upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes, intended to cool inflation that has surged to a four-decade high.

ALPHABET RESULTS

Google’s Q4 ad sales soar again, parent plans to split stock

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s digital advertising empire turned in another strong performance during the holiday shopping season, propelling a 36% increase in its corporate parent’s profit during the final three months of 2021.

The results announced Tuesday underscore how technology giants have adapted to become even more successful during a nearly two-year pandemic that has roiled much of the economy.

In a show of confidence intended to make its shares more affordable to a broader pool of investors, Google parent Alphabet also announced plans for its first stock split since 2014. Alphabet’s shares surged 7% on the news.

GENERAL-MOTORS-RESULTS

Record sales prices drive GM profit up 56% to $10B last year

DETROIT (AP) — Vehicles were scarce due to a global shortage of computer chips, but that drove prices up and helped General Motors increase its net income 56% last year.

The Detroit automaker said that it made $10.02 billion for the full year, however, revenue of $127 billion fell short of estimates of $128.7 billion.

GM predicts a record pretax earnings of $13 billion to $15 billion and net income of $9.4 billion to $10.8 billion in 2022. Excluding one-time items, GM made $7.07 per share for the year, beating analyst estimates of $6.83.

GM’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, fell 13% for the year, and it was unseated by Toyota as the nation’s top-selling automaker for the first time.

STARBUCKS RESULTS

Starbucks’ strong US holiday offset by costs, China slump

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks had a strong holiday season in the U.S. but weaker sales in China as its ended the second year of the pandemic. U.S. same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up 18% over the October-December period a year ago.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said more U.S. customers were visiting and spending more per visit.

Same-store sales in China fell 14%, partly due to continuing lockdowns in some areas. Starbucks’ revenue rose 19% to $8.1 billion in its fiscal first quarter, ahead of Wall Street’s forecast.

But earnings per share fell short as the company spends more on hiring and training.

MEXICO-REMITTANCES

Mexico’s remittances surged 27% in 2021 to $51.6 billion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank says the money migrants send home to their relatives grew 27.1% in 2021, totaling $51.6 billion. That is a record for migrant remittances to Mexico and would surpass almost all other sources of its foreign income. The bank said Tuesday that the phenomenon doesn’t appear to be tailing off.

Remittances in December grew to $4.76 billion, 30.4% more than in the same month of 2020.

Remittances as a percentage of Mexico’s GDP have grown over the past decade from 2% of GDP in 2010 to 3.8% in 2020.

The percentage of Mexican households receiving remittances has risen from 3.6% to 5.1%.

VENEZUELA-IRAN-OIL

Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with both countries facing U.S. sanctions.

Analysts and satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press indicate the tanker Starla is at the port of Barcelona in northeastern Venezuela. It’s the first condensate shipment of the year from Iran to arrive in Venezuela as part of a relationship between the two oil-exporting nations that are both under U.S. economic sanctions.

Iranian state media has not acknowledged the Starla’s arrival after earlier trumpeting other shipments to Venezuela. Iran maintains close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and has shipped gasoline and other products to the country amid a U.S. sanctions campaign.

APP WORKERS-NEW YORK

Food delivery workers, ride-share drivers demand more rights

NEW YORK (AP) — Having won rights to use restaurant restrooms and better transparency about tips, food delivery workers and other app workers in New York City are pressing for more protections — including better wages, health care and the right to unionize.

Groups representing about 100,000 rideshare drivers and food delivery workers have announced the formation of a new coalition called Justice for App Workers.

The vast majority of app workers in New York City are immigrants — many of them lured into the industry by the flexibility of schedules, the need to supplement income from primary jobs, or out of necessity because of few other options.

Most of the coalition’s members are based in New York City, but it also represents members in parts of neighboring regions.

SPORTS BETTING-STADIUMS

Pro teams bring betting to the game with stadium sportsbooks

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Professional sports teams and gambling companies in the U.S. are increasingly bringing sportsbooks to the game, opening betting facilities in or near stadiums. It might seem counterintuitive to spend millions on brick-and-mortar retail outlets when over 80% of U.S. sports betting is done via phone or computer. But the idea is to provide a place for fans to watch and bet on sports all year long.

This week alone, BetMGM opened a sportsbook at Nationals Park, the Washington, D.C., home of baseball’s Washington Nationals, and FanDuel announced plans for a sportsbook inside Chicago’s United Center, where the NBA’s Bulls and the NHL’s Blackhawks play.

The first bet MGM’s Washington book took was $5 on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday — the first win for the house.

