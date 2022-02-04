FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets shrug off tech-led selloff on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — (AP) — Asian markets are mostly higher after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street.

Hong Kong jumped 3.3% after reopening from Lunar New Year holidays. Shanghai remained closed. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Sydney was lower. Other regional markets were higher. Thursday’s retreat in New York ended a four-day winning streak for the market.

The 26.4% wipeout in Meta Platforms, as Facebook’s owner is now known, erased more than $230 billion in market value, the biggest ever one-day loss for a U.S. company. Other social media companies including Twitter and Snap also declined. The tech-focused Nasdaq’s 3.7% drop was its biggest loss since September 2020.

CONGRESS-COMPUTER CHIPS

House to vote on bill to boost US computer chip production

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to approve legislation that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry, shoring up strained supply chains and bolstering international alliances.

Criticizing China has become a bipartisan playbook in Washington, but in this case, Republicans are panning the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of actions.

The nearly 3,000-page bill includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but Democrats have also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns about its cost and scope.

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report today that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet. They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%. If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year.

Some economists fear that the government’s report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home.

AMAZON RESULTS

Amazon reports strong 4Q results despite supply chain snags

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is reporting strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages.

The company, based in Seattle, also raised its annual prime membership fee to $139 per year from $119. This is the first time Amazon has raised the price of Prime membership since 2018.

The company reported a profit of $14.32 billion, or $27.75 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. That compared with a profit of $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share, a share from a year ago. Revenue rose 9% to $137.41 billion, the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.

FORD RESULTS

Ford rides accounting gains, high prices to big 2021 profit

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reversed a loss and rode some big accounting changes to post a $17.94 billion net profit last year, even as it battled computer chip shortages that caused factory slowdowns and vehicle shortages.

U.S. sales for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker fell 7% for the year over depressed 2020 numbers. According to Edmunds.com customers paid record prices of nearly $51,000 per vehicle in Ford’s most lucrative market.

According to FactSet, excluding the one-time items such as the $8.2 billion reclassification of Ford’s investment in electric vehicle startup Rivian, the company made $1.59 per share, falling short of analyst estimates of $1.86. Revenue rose 7.2% to $136.34 billion. That was short of analyst estimates of $137.61 billion.

META RESULTS-FALLOUT

Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks

UNDATED (AP) — Meta is putting a lot of virtual eggs — and billions of dollars — into the metaverse basket, and Wall Street is pretty anxious about it.

Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook saw a historic plunge Thursday after the social media giant reported a rare profit decline due to a sharp rise in expenses, shaky ad revenue growth, competition from TikTok and fewer daily U.S. users on its flagship platform.

At the same time, it invested more than $10 billion in CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious plan to transform Meta Platforms Inc. into a virtual reality — actually, make that “metaverse-based” — company.

Meta’s shares fell more than 26% to $237.76 in afternoon trading Thursday.

SNAP STOCK

Snap stock soars 58% after posting profit for 1st time

UNDATED (AP) — Investors are snapping up Snap Inc. after the owner of the disappearing message platform Snapchat surprised Wall Street by reporting a quarterly profit for the first time.

The stock jump comes after Facebook parent Meta saw its worst one-day stock price decline in history.

It shows that while internet and social media companies are sometimes lumped together by Wall Street, their fortunes often diverge. Shares of Snap rose 58% in after-hours trading. The stock lost nearly 24% in the regular trading session following Meta’s plunge.

SPAIN-LABOR REFORM

Spain passes landmark labor reform, unlocking EU billions

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish parliament has ratified by a single, mistaken vote a landmark labor reform devised by the country’s Socialist-led coalition government.

At the end of a messy ballot, the main party in the conservative opposition said that one of its deputies had erroneously voted in favor of the reform. Nine smaller parties joined the Socialist party and its junior coalition partner Unidas Podemos (United We Can) to vote in favor of the law passed by the Cabinet at the end of December.

The government negotiated the law with trade unions and employers, who both backed it. Its approval enables the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy to collect its next installment of pandemic recovery funds.

NASCAR-ELECTRIC-PENSKE

Team Penske to be first with an electric truck at the track

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Team Penske will make history at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend when it becomes the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track.

The No. 2 Ford set to be driven by rookie Austin Cindric in the exhibition Busch Light Clash was loaded Thursday into a trailer at Penske Truck Leasing in Ontario. It will be pulled by Freightliner’s eCascadia tractor the roughly 50 miles to the Coliseum.

It marks the first time in NASCAR history an electric truck will be used by a team at an official venue.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.