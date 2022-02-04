FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks wobble, yields jump as blowout data raises rate forecas

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling and Treasury yields are jumping as Wall Street’s expectations rise that the Federal Reserve may soon start raising interest rates sharply. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher after the Labor Department said employers added 467,000 jobs last month, triple economists’ expectations. The stronger-than-expected data seems to lock in the Fed’s pivot toward fighting inflation by making moves that will ultimately act as a drag on markets. The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 were falling at midday, though a 13.4% leap for Amazon following a strong earnings report was almost singlehandedly limiting losses for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1%.

ECONOMY-JOBS-REPORT

US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprising burst of hiring, America’s employers added 467,000 jobs in January in a sign of the economy’s resilience even in the face of a wave of omicron infections last month. The government’s report also drastically raised its estimate of job gains for November and December by a combined 709,000. It also said the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.9% to a still-low 4%, mainly because more people began looking for work and not all of them found jobs right away. The strong hiring gain for January, which defied expectations for only a slight gain, demonstrates the eagerness of many employers to hire even as the pandemic raged.

CONGRESS-COMPUTER CHIPS

House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have muscled through legislation in the House that they say positions the U.S. to better compete with China economically by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains. The bill passed by a vote of 222-210. Criticizing China has become a bipartisan playbook in Washington. But in this case Republicans panned the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of actions. The nearly 3,000-page bill includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but Democrats have also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns.

BIDEN-SOLAR TARIFFS

Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has extended tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on most solar panels imported from China and other countries. But in a nod to his efforts to combat climate change and boost clean energy, Biden loosened restriction on some panels used in large-scale utility projects. Biden said he will continue for four more years tariffs imposed by Trump on imported solar cells and panels, but he exempted so-called bifacial solar panels that can generate electricity on both sides and are used in many large solar projects. The technology was still emerging when the tariffs were first imposed by Trump but now is used in many large U.S. solar projects.

NEWS CORP-HACK

News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal’s publisher, News Corp, says it has been hacked and had data stolen from journalists and other employees. And a cybersecurity firm investigating the intrusion says Chinese intelligence-gathering is believed behind the operation. The news company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the breach was detected last month and that an investigation was underway “to determine its nature, scope, duration and impacts.” It said customer and financial data were so far not affected. Mandiant, the cybersecurity firm probing the hack, said it ’assesses that those behind this activity have a China nexus, and we believe they are likely involved in espionage activities to collect intelligence to benefit China’s interests.”

ENDANGERED WILDFLOWER-LITHIUM MINE

US backs rare flower habitat amid Nevada lithium mine fight

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed designating critical habitat for a Nevada wildflower it plans to list as endangered. The move comes amid a conflict over the flower and a mine to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles critical to the Biden administration’s plans to combat climate change. The agency proposed designating critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat on a high-desert ridge 200 miles from Reno. It’s the only place in the world the wildflower is known to exist and it’s where Ioneer USA plans to build a lithium mine. Ioneer says the critical habitat designation doesn’t affect company plans.

TRADE-EU-US

EU, US to resume trading oysters, mussels after long dispute

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States have agreed to resume trade in oysters, clams, mussels and scallops from the end of February. The deal announced Friday settles a 10-year trade dispute. Trade in live mollusks between the EU and the U.S. had stopped in 2011 due to a divide in regulatory standards. Under the deal, Spain and the Netherlands will be allowed to export mollusks to the U.S., while Massachusetts and Washington can now trade to the EU. Both sides praised the deal as another positive step in their trade relationship since U.S. President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRIA

Austria vaccine mandate to take effect, but few emulating it

VIENNA (AP) — A law requiring most adults in Austria to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is ready to take effect, but the sense of urgency that accompanied its announcement in November has largely evaporated. Few other countries look likely to go as far as Austria as attention turns to loosening restrictions. The mandate for people 18 and over to get vaccinated, the first of its kind in Europe, cleared its last legislative hurdle Thursday night. It’s expected to become law in the coming days but it will be a while before Austrians notice any practical change. It isn’t clear when or even whether the toughest part of the plan, which was watered down from the initial proposal, will take effect.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TONGA

Aid to volcano-hit Tonga brings 1st COVID outbreak, lockdown

BANGKOK (AP) — For more than two years, the isolation of the Pacific archipelago nation of Tonga helped keep COVID-19 at bay. But last month’s volcanic eruption and tsunami brought outside deliveries of desperately needed fresh water and medicine — and the virus. Tonga is one of several Pacific island countries to experience their first outbreaks over the past month. There is growing concerns that their precarious health care systems might quickly become overburdened, and that the isolation that had protected them may now make helping them difficult. Despite strict precautions unloading ships and planes from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Britain and China, two Tongans handling aid shipments at a wharf were the first to test positive.

DETROIT TRAIN STATION-FORD

Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

DETROIT (AP) — Google is joining Ford Motor Co.’s effort to transform a once-dilapidated Detroit train station into a research hub focused on electric and self-driving vehicles. Ford also announced Friday that Detroit and the state of Michigan have agreed to provide infrastructure and other support for the Michigan Central Innovation District that includes the defunct train depot and other nearby buildings in the historic Corktown neighborhood just outside downtown. Ford announced plans for the Michigan Central Innovation District in 2018, shortly after it bought the 18-story train depot. Renovations at the more than century-old Michigan Central Station could be completed by next year. Ford plans to research, test and launch new mobility solutions there.

AMAZON-ELECTION TACTICS

Amazon workers try new tactics to unionize in Alabama

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon workers and organizers in Bessemer, Alabama, are making door-to-door house calls, sporting pro-union T-shirts and challenging anti-union messaging by Amazon-hired consultants as they try to convince their peers for the second time to unionize their warehouse. The union election starts Friday by secret ballot. The new organizing tactics come two months after the National Labor Relations Board ordered a do-over election upon determining that Amazon unfairly influenced the first election last year. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union estimates more than half of the 6,000 workers who voted last time around remain eligible this time. But the RWDSU still faces an uphill battle from Amazon, which doesn’t seem to have let up its aggressive anti-union stance.

KOHL’S-BUYOUT OFFERS

Kohl’s: Buyout offers undermine value of business

UNDATED (AP) — Kohl’s says recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business, and it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers. The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. The move comes as Kohl’s has received multiple buyout offers in recent weeks. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reportedly approached Kohl’s about a potential deal last month. A group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion. At the time the Wisconsin-based retailer said that its board was reviewing the offers.

NEW YORK-SPORTS BETTING

New York blows past New Jersey for top sports betting market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New York is now the largest sports betting market in America after just four weeks of taking mobile bets. The Empire State blew past New Jersey in January to seize the market lead, taking over $1.6 billion worth of sports bets. That’s $300 million better than the best month that New Jersey ever had. Figures released Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission show that mobile sports betting brought in $1.62 billion between its launch on Jan. 9 and the week ending Jan. 30. In-person sports betting at four upstate casinos added close to another $15 million, bringing the monthly total to $1.64 billion.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-NEW YORK

NY boosts medical marijuana access as legal pot market looms

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s much-anticipated legal pot shops could be a year away from opening. But the state is making medical marijuana much more available now. As of late last month, clinicians can greenlight medicinal pot for any condition they think it would help, not just for a limited list of ailments. In the last few months, New York also has started letting dispensaries sell whole marijuana buds and drafted proposed rules for patients who want to grow their own. It’s a big change for a medical marijuana program that was among the nation’s most restrictive when launched in 2016.

NETHERLANDS-BRIDGE SPAT

Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — A plan to temporarily dismantle a historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city Rotterdam so that a huge yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the Koningshaven Bridge sparked anger with one Facebook event set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs. However, a spokeswoman for Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told The Associated Press Friday that while a request has been submitted by a shipbuilder for the bridge to temporarily be taken apart over the summer, no permit has yet been sought or granted.

