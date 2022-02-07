FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares fall as markets watch omicron, central banks

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower although the Shanghai benchmark has jumped after reopening from the Lunar New Year holidays.

Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Hong Kong declined. U.S. futures declined while oil prices were mixed. The retreat came despite an unexpectedly positive U.S. jobs report on Friday.

Central banks in India, Indonesia and Thailand are set to decide on monetary policy this week. This week also brings earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies, including Japanese automakers. They may provide updates on shortages of computer chips and other disruptions and pressures related to the pandemic.

TAIWAN-GLOBALWAFERS

Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed.

The announcement comes as shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. Producers are announcing plans to expand output, which will boost demand for wafers.

GlobalWafers’ bid to buy Siltronic fell through after German regulators failed to complete a review of the offer by a Jan. 31 deadline. The Taiwanese company says the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding production capacity.

MUSIC-SPOTIFY

Spotify CEO to employees: Canceling Rogan not ‘the answer’

UNDATED (AP) — Spotify’s CEO says in a note to employees that while he condemns podcaster Joe Rogan’s use of racist language, he does not believe that cutting ties with the popular personality is the answer.

Daniel Ek writes in the letter that he does not “believe that silencing Joe is the answer.” Ek’s message on Sunday comes a day after Rogan apologized for using racist slurs on his podcast and removing some older episodes. Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to license Rogan’s podcast, but has faced intense criticism for hosting his show, which has also been criticized for promoting COVID-19 vaccine skepticism.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA

Japan’s tech giant Toshiba to split; sell stake in Carrier

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese technology giant Toshiba says it plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices, as it tries to placate unhappy shareholders.

Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. is also selling its joint venture stake in Toshiba Carrier Corp. to the U.S.-based Carrier Group, for about 100 billion yen, or $877 million. Toshiba is also selling Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corp. and Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corp.

The proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Toshiba scrapped an earlier proposal for a three-way split, which was not popular with some shareholders.

AUSTRALIA-BORDER

Australia to open borders to vaccinated travelers on Feb. 21

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travelers from Feb. 21.

The country had imposed some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing COVID-19 home. When the border restrictions were relaxed in November, international students and skilled migrants were prioritized over tourists in being welcomed back to Australia.

Tourist operators have been lobbying the government to bring tourists back sooner. The southern hemisphere summer is in its final month.

BOX OFFICE

‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

UNDATED (AP) — “Jackass Forever,” the fourth movie in the anarchic stunt and prank series, earned $23.5 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates over the weekend.

It not only exceeded expectations but also easily bested its other main competitors, the big budget sci-fi spectacle “Moonfall” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which has 6 of its 8 weeks in theaters at No. 1.

“Moonfall,” meanwhile, which cost around $140 million to produce, is not doing well stateside. Lionsgate estimated its opening weekend grosses to be just over $10 million, which was in line with its projections.

BEIJING SNAPSHOT-SOUVENIRS

Buyers scramble to get scarce Beijing Olympics souvenirs

BEIJING (AP) — The race is on to snap up scarce 2022 Winter Olympics souvenirs.

Dolls of mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda in a winter coat, sold out after buyers waited in line overnight in freezing weather. People showed up with stools outside the Gongmei Emporium on the Wangfujing pedestrian mall in central Beijing. Some were from a mini-industry of people who are paid to wait in line to buy the latest smartphones and other consumer crazes for clients.

A sign in Gongmei’s window said it had 300 Bing Dwen Dwen figures and buyers were allowed one each. It promised more the following day. The official Xinhua News Agency says Olympics organizers have asked factories to make more.

