FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks post broad gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% and more than 85% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. Technology and communications stocks had some of the biggest gains.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.92%, but it’s still the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CANADA-PROTESTS

Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain

TORONTO (AP) — A rapidly growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their COVID-19 restrictions as protesters decrying vaccine mandates and other precautions kept up the pressure with truck blockades in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge connecting the country with Detroit.

The Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island announced plans this week to lift some or all COVID-19 restrictions soon, with Alberta removing its vaccine passport for places like restaurants immediately and masks at the end of the month.

Alberta opposition New Democrat leader Rachel Notley says Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is allowing an “illegal blockade to dictate public health measures.”

CONGRESS-GAS TAX

Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Democratic senators are calling for suspending the federal gas tax for the remainder of the year to help consumers struggling with rising fuel prices.

The bill announced Wednesday faces an uphill fight to become law. But the legislation from Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire could prove popular during an election year when the average price of gas nationally exceeds about $3.45 a gallon. The price could go higher during peak driving season.

The federal gas tax has been 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993. Over the years, lawmakers have visited the idea of suspending the gas tax but did not generate enough support.

MAERSK-EARNS

Shipping company Maersk sees record profit as demand surges

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk says 2021 was the most profitable year yet for the world’s biggest shipping company. It reports that profits before taxes reached $18.7 billion last year as surging demand from a rebounding global economy led to supply chain logjams. The figure soared from $3.3 billion in 2020.

The company’s CEO says “exceptional market conditions led to record-high growth and profitability.” He noted that customers faced “chain disruptions and severe challenges” and that the record-high rates caused by pandemic-related congestion at ports, shipping container shortages and a surge in consumer demand drove Maersk’s record profits.

AT&T-DISCOVERY

Discovery: No US challenge to $43B WarnerMedia deal

UNDATED (AP) — U.S. antitrust regulators have not challenged the $43 billion combination of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia during a key review period, according to corporate securities filings, easing the way for the deal to close in the next few months.

Discovery says it and AT&T have not gotten objections from the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission. Antitrust authorities could still file a complaint, but that is uncommon. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

AT&T last year decided to separate CNN and HBO parent WarnerMedia, which it bought in 2018 after a protracted antitrust battle, and combine it with HGTV owner Discovery.

CVS HEALTH-RESULTS

COVID-19 vaccines, prescriptions fuel strong quarter at CVS

UNDATED (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines and the return of customers to stores helped push CVS Health well past fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

But the pandemic’s unpredictability is making the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager cautious heading into 2022. It did not raise a 2022 forecast it laid out in December, and its shares started sliding early Wednesday.

Vaccines that helped boost fourth quarter sales could drop as much as 80% in the new year. Company leaders also expect a decline in in-store diagnostic testing. Plus they don’t know if there will be another surge in cases or round of vaccine boosters.

BIRD FLU-INDIANA TURKEY FARM

Agencies: Avian flu found in birds at Indiana turkey farm

UNDATED (AP) — Federal and state agencies say a strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds has been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.

The United States Department of Agriculture says its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza was found at the farm in Dubois County. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the farm is under quarantine and that the farm’s 29,000 turkeys are being euthanized to prevent the spread of the disease.

The USDA says it is the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020.

SPACEX-DOOMED SATELLITES

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (AP) — SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm. The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are about to do so.

SpaceX says the storm made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the satellites and doomed them. Ground controllers tried to save the satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag, but the atmospheric pull was too great.

MEXICO-US-ELECTRICITY

Kerry calls for keeping power markets open in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has called for more investment in clean energy and urged Mexico to keep its power market “open and competitive.”

The comments come amid tensions over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable energy. Kerry offered U.S. financing and technology for renewables.

Kerry said the U.S. respects Mexican sovereignty — a reference to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s push to favor energy self-sufficiency and state-owned companies. Mexico has denied López Obrador’s proposed reforms are in violation of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact.

TESLA-HEAT PUMP-RECALL

Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles. Tesla says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries tied to the problem. Documents posted Wednesday say the electric vehicle maker will send out an online software update to fix the issue.

U.S. safety regulators say a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance.

SAMSUNG-PREMIUM PHONE-CHALLENGE

Samsung unveils new phones as premium market share shrinks

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps.

Although the Galaxy S22 phones unveiled Wednesday feature some improvements from last year’s models, the differences aren’t dramatic. One of the biggest changes is the addition of a built-in pen to take digital notes and draw on the screen of the Ultra model that will cost $1,200.

An IDC analyst described the phones as impressive devices that nevertheless lack a “wow” factor.

FORMULA ONE-RED BULL-SPONSOR

Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — The Red Bull Formula One team has secured a new title sponsorship worth around $500 million with technology firm Oracle, placing it among the most lucrative commercial deals in sports.

The five-year deal is a lift to the team ahead of the season when Max Verstappen will be looking to defend his world title in a new Oracle Red Bull Racing car that was also revealed. Financial details weren’t disclosed but a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press it was worth around $100 million a year.

