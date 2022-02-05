Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

POLICE SHOOTING-MINNEAPOLIS

Parents: Amir Locke ‘executed’; mayor halts no-knock entries

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor has imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants after Amir Locke was killed as a SWAT team carried out a search warrant in a downtown apartment. Mayor Jacob Frey says the moratorium is effective immediately and will ban both requests for and the execution of warrants in which police do not announce themselves. Locke’s parents and their attorneys say the 22-year-old Black man was “executed” by a Minneapolis SWAT team that woke him from a deep sleep on Wednesday morning, and that he reached in confusion for a legal firearm to protect himself. Police body camera footage shows the officers entering a downtown apartment and shooting the 22-year-old man, who was wrapped in a comforter on a sofa and had a gun in his hand.

PENCE-ELECTORAL VOTES

Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned

Former Vice President Mike Pence is directly rebutting Donald Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Pence said Friday in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida that the former president is simply “wrong” when he says Pence had the right to unilaterally “overturn the election.” Pence is responding to Trump’s intensifying efforts this week to advance the false narrative that he could have done something to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. While Pence has previously defended his actions on Jan. 6, the remarks Friday mark his most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date.

REDISTRICTING-NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down redistricting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has struck down the state’s new maps for congressional and General Assembly seats and has ordered legislators to redraw them within two weeks. The 4-3 decision by the justices Friday declared that the Republican-controlled legislature violated the state constitution when it produced district boundaries than boosted GOP power within the state’s U.S. House delegation and within the state House and Senate. The ruling reversed a decision last month by trial judges who declared that although the maps were a result of intentional partisan redistricting, it wasn’t the judiciary’s place to intervene in a remapping process that’s inherently political.

BEIJING-OLYMPICS-THE LATEST

Olympic Updates: Xi to meet with leaders of Serbia, Egypt

BEIJING (AP) — State broadcaster CCTV says Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet with his counterparts from Egypt and Serbia on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic are among more than a dozen world leaders who attended the opening ceremony Friday night. Xi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the opening. Egypt’s ties with China have grown stronger, particularly during the pandemic. Vucic has also been cultivating close ties with China, which has become one of the main investors in Serbia.

CHICAGO POLICE-LAQUAN MCDONALD

Chicago activists want federal charges for Jason Van Dyke

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago community organizers are vowing to continue protests calling for federal charges against Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer released from a state prison Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The group spoke Friday at a church on the city’s South Side and included eight of the nine people who were arrested inside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago on Thursday for violating the chief judge’s order for demonstrations. Their arrests followed a larger protest outside the building.

BC-VENEZUELA-AMERICAN DETAINEES

Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years. Venezuela’s supreme court announced the decision late Friday. The ruling disappointed family members who had hoped the surprise decision last fall to hear the appeal signified President Nicolás Maduro’s government was looking to release the men as part of a goodwill gesture to the Biden administration. The men worked for Houston-based Citgo and were lured to Caracas in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, state-run oil giant PDVSA. They were arrested and later they were charged with corruption in connection to a never-executed plan to refinance billions in bonds.

IN-CUSTODY DEATH-TEXAS

Appeals court: Suit may proceed over Dallas death in custody

DALLAS (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court’s ruling and said a family’s lawsuit can proceed over the 2016 death of a Dallas man in police custody. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in an opinion filed Friday that the family of Tony Timpa may proceed with their suit against four Dallas police officers. The family accuses one officer of using excessive force on Timpa and the others of wrongly failing to intervene. A federal judge in Dallas threw out the lawsuit, citing qualified immunity doctrine protecting the officers from liability. But the appeals court panel disagreed with his rationale.

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-ALABAMA-REDISTRICTING

Justices weigh Alabama’s bid to stop redistricting order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing Alabama’s request to freeze a court order requiring the state to draw new congressional lines and create a second district with a significant number of Black voters. Alabama has asked the court to halt an injunction issued by a three-judge panel blocking the use of the current map after the panel found it likely violates the Voting Rights Act. The Alabama attorney general argued the ruling will require the state to put race above other redistricting criteria. But lawyers for people and organizations that brought the initial lawsuit argued the current lines do not reflect a state that’s grown more racially diverse.

WAFFLE HOUSE SHOOTING

Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder. A jury returned the verdict Friday after several hours of deliberations. Travis Reinking did not dispute the details of the shooting, which was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by numerous people. But he had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Evidence showed the 33-year-old Reinking had schizophrenia and had suffered delusions for years, believing that unknown people were tormenting him. Prosecutors presented evidence that Reinking was calm and cooperative after his arrest, able to understand and respond to commands.

REPUBLICAN MEETING

GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican National Committee has censured two GOP lawmakers for participating on the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The RNC assailed Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their work on the panel. And it accused the panel of using broad subpoena power to persecute people who had engaged in what the party calls “legitimate political discourse.” Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the House committee investigating the 2021 attack. Republican officials also advanced a plan Friday to change party rules to prohibit their candidates from participating in debates organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

