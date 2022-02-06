Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK CANADA PROTESTS

Ex-US envoy: US groups need to stop interfering in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — A former U.S. ambassador to Canada says groups in the U.S. need to cease interfering in what some call an occupation in Canada’s capital as protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions held rallies in cities across Canada in a show of solidarity with a week-long demonstration in the national capital. After crowdfunding site GoFundMe said Friday it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of millions raised by demonstrators protesting COVID-19 measures in the Canadian capital prominent U.S. Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis complained. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon tweeted “Patriotic Texans donated to Canadians truckers’ worthy cause.”

CHINA-XI’S MEETINGS

Xi says China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his country and Egypt share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was one of at least four heads of state who met Xi after attending the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, seeking closer ties with China while shunning Western criticism of their heavy-handed rule. On Friday, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the growing alignment of their countries as they push back against the world order dominated by the U.S. By around midday Saturday, Xi had also met with heads of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Serbia. The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, Qatar, Poland and are also among those in town.

BC-US-UNITED-STATES-RUSSIA-UKRAINE

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The officials discussed internal assessments of the Russian buildup on condition they not be identified. They sketched out a series of indicators suggesting Putin intends an invasion in coming weeks, although the size and scale is unclear. They said Russia has 83 battalion tactical groups along Ukraine’s borders, each with up to 1,000 troops, and more are expected to arrive soon.

ESPER-BOOK

Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper drops lawsuit over memoir

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has dropped a lawsuit against the Defense Department. The ex-Pentagon chief had claimed that material was being improperly withheld from his use as he wrote a memoir about his tenure in the Trump administration. Esper’s lawyer, Mark S. Zaid, said in a statement on Friday that the Pentagon has reversed its stance on “the overwhelming majority” of material that officials had deemed classified. The book, “A Sacred Oath,” is set for publication in May. President Donald Trump fired Esper shortly after the 2020 election. The president then placed loyalists in leading Pentagon positions as he disputed election results.

BEIJING-OLYMPICS-THE LATEST

Olympics Live: Men’s downhill rescheduled due to high winds

BEIJING (AP) — The first event of the Alpine skiing schedule at the Beijing Olympics has been postponed because of strong wind that made it too dangerous to race. No new date for the men’s downhill has been announced. The first women’s race is scheduled for Monday. Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. is set to defend her Olympic gold from 2018 in the giant slalom. At the top of the speed course, the wind was whipping at 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, when the men’s race originally was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. The start was delayed three times for a total of three hours in the hope that the wind would relent. But eventually the decision was made at 1 p.m. to put it off to another day.

FIVE DEAD-TEXAS

Police: Gunman killed 4, then himself in Texas

CORSICANA, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a gunman killed four members of his own family, including a child, before fatally shooting himself as officers approached. Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one shooting was reported overnight in Corsicana, about 50 miles south of Dallas. The second shooting was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles west of Corsicana. Johnson said authorities tracked the suspect’s vehicle using GPS and the monitoring service shut off its engine. Johnson says officers found 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo inside the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

AP-US-BROWN-DEER-SHOOTING

Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself

BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot two people at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb and later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three people, including the suspect, were killed and one other person was injured in Saturday morning’s shooting. Authorities believe it started as a domestic dispute. Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer says the 26-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but no officers were hurt, although a police car was hit.

GAETZ PROBE

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. Joel Greenberg’s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Florida to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. In court papers, Greenberg’s attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in investigations. Attorney Fritz Scheller says he will a file motion outlining the reasons for the extension but that it contained “sensitive” information. He asked for it to be sealed.

BC-US-WAFFLE-HOUSE-SHOOTING

Waffle House shooter receives life in prison without parole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors refused to make parole possible after 51 years in prison for the man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018. On Saturday, jurors deliberated the fate of 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing family members of the four people killed testify. They sobbed and trembled as they talked about their loved ones and how losing them continues to fracture their lives more than three years later. Jurors on Friday rejected Reinking’s insanity defense as they found him guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty.

UNITED NATIONS-STAFF KILLINGS

UN Staff Union: 24 peacekeepers, 1 civilian killed in 2021

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Staff Union says 24 U.N. peacekeepers and one civilian working for the United Nations were killed in deliberate attacks during 2021. Two of the peacekeepers killed were women, and for the eighth year in a row Mali was the world’s most dangerous with 19 peacekeepers killed, the union’s security committee said. Central African Republic was second on the list with four peacekeeper deaths. U.N. Staff Union President Aitor Arauz said in a statement Friday: “Once again, United Nations staff members, especially ‘blue helmets’, serving in the world’s most dangerous places paid the highest price..”

