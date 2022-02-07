Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

AP-UN-UNITED-NATIONS-NORTH-KOREA-REPORT

UN experts: North Korea stealing millions in cyber attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN experts say North Korea is continuing to steal hundreds of millions of dollars from financial institutions and cryptocurrency firms and exchanges, illicit money that has become an important source of revenue for the government and its nuclear and missile programs. The experts quoted an unnamed country in a new report saying North Korean “cyber-actors stole more than $50 million between 2020 and mid-2021 from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia. And the experts said a cybersecurity firm reported recently that in 2021 the North’s “cyber-actors stole a total of $400 million worth of cryptocurrency.”

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost.” The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered the stark warning Sunday, the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion. Meanwhile, elite U.S troops and equipment landed in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. The troops are part of a deployment ordered by Biden to show the U.S. commitment to eastern flank NATO allies.

Peng Shuai says allegation was “enormous misunderstanding”

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has spoken to a French newspaper about the social media posting that sparked a storm of international concern over her well-being. L’Equipe said it spoke to the tennis player on Sunday in a Beijing hotel, in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee. Peng told the newspaper she never accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. Peng also said that her post in November had been taken out of context and led to “an enormous misunderstanding.” In that post, Peng wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals

German leader’s stance on Russia looms over 1st visit to US

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has set off for Washington to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the United States and other NATO partners in opposing any Russian aggression against Ukraine. Scholz has said that Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack. But his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster its troop presence in Eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home. German officials insist their country is doing its part, but acknowledge privately that Berlin risks being portrayed as an unreliable NATO partner. Much criticism has focused on Germany’s heavy reliance on Russian supplies of natural gas.

Israeli leader talks to Biden about Islamic State, Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has congratulated President Joe Biden for last week’s deadly raid in Syria that killed the leader of the Islamic State group. Naftali Bennett’s office said the Israeli premier told Biden during a phone call that “the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the U.S. forces.” Bennett’s office says they also discussed Iranian military activity across the Middle East, and international efforts to block Iran’s nuclear program. Israel and Iran are arch-enemies, and Israel has raised vocal concerns about U.S.-led efforts to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Mexican authorities evict Tijuana migrant camp near border

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — About a hundred members of the police, National Guard and army have evicted 381 migrants, mainly Central Americans and Mexicans, from a makeshift camp they had been staying in for almost a year in Tijuana at the U.S. border crossing. The migrants’ tents around El Chaparral border crossing were demolished with the help of excavators and trucks while their inhabitants loaded their few belongings into bags and suitcases to be transferred to three local shelters. Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez said the families had been living in a state of “insecurity” for health reasons. Caballero Ramírez said the eviction was carried out peacefully.

Reports of spyware use on key witness roil Netanyahu trial

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli media reports say police have used sophisticated spyware against a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The revelations have jolted the trial and shine a light on a contentious Israeli-developed surveillance tool. Netanyahu’s lawyers have demanded answers from the state about what was gathered and how. The reports have reenergized Netanyahu’s supporters who have long seen the trial as part of a conspiracy to topple the polarizing former leader. Even Netanyahu’s political opponents are outraged. The allegations come after an Israeli newspaper said that Israeli police tracked targets without proper authorization.

Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. The Navy says Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. The Union-Tribune reports the other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation.

Shiffrin calls fall in Olympic giant slalom ‘disappointment’

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin calls her disqualification in the giant slalom at the Beijing Games “a huge disappointment.” Shiffrin missed a gate five turns into the first leg of the two-run event that was the first Alpine skiing race of the 2022 Olympics. It happened just seconds after she started her way down the course in an event she won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. It was the first time she failed to finish a giant slalom since just before those Olympics four years ago. She arrived in China with plans to try to compete in all five individual Alpine events. Next up is the slalom on Wednesday.

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott. A post Sunday on social media included a blue heart, indicating it’s a boy. The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose her new baby’s name, but said he was born Wednesday. She posted a photo of the newborn’s hand being held by his big sister, Stormi, who turned 4 on Feb. 1. Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017. They reportedly split in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter before reconciling last year.

