Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 2:25 a.m. EST

Flights canceled as wide swath of US braces for winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A major winter storm was expected to affect a huge swath of the United States, with heavy snow starting in the Rockies and freezing rain as far south as Texas before it drops snow and ice on the Midwest. The forecast comes nearly a year after a catastrophic winter storm devastated Texas’ power grid, causing hundreds of deaths. Winter storm watches and warnings covered a wide swath of the country from El Paso, Texas, through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Burlington, Vermont. During the multiday storm, some areas may see a mix of rain and freezing rain before it changes to snow. More than a foot of snow is forecast in places. Airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday.

Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, predicts an early spring or six more weeks of winter. People will gather Wednesday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he doesn’t, spring comes early. Records dating to the late 1800s show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2020 forecast called for an early spring. The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s relentless, false claims about the 2020 presidential election have sparked fresh urgency in Congress for changing the Electoral Count Act. Lawmakers want to ensure no one can undo a future presidential election. Senators are working to shore up the 135-year-old law that came perilously close to unraveling on Jan. 6, 2021. At that time, the defeated president urged his followers to “fight like hell” over the election. He also pressured Vice President Mike Pence to ditch his ceremonial role presiding over the session and reject the results. Trump recently insisted Pence could have “overturned the election.”

Utah, home of conservative Trump critics, hosts GOP meeting

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Members of the Republican National Committee are scheduled to meet in Salt Lake City this week to discuss a series of measures solidifying former President Donald Trump’s standing ahead of the midterm elections. Committee members are expected to discuss issues that are important to him, including a resolution censuring the two Republicans on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Salt Lake City is one of the locations under consideration to host the Republican National Convention in 2024. Yet there are few overwhelmingly Republican states where Trump is as out of sync with the political culture as Utah, which prides itself on maintaining civility.

Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to authorize extra-low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. The move could open the way for the very youngest Americans to start receiving shots by early March. The nation’s 19 million children under 5 are the only group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. Many parents have been pushing for an expansion of shots to toddlers and preschoolers, especially as the omicron wave sent record numbers of youngsters to the hospital. If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, Pfizer shots containing just one-tenth of the dose given to adults could be dispensed to children as young as 6 months.

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher with China, Korea closed

BEIJING (AP) — Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney have followed Wall Street higher while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year. New Zealand and Jakarta also gained. Oil prices rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.7%, boosted by gains for energy and tech stocks in a late burst of buying. U.S. stocks are coming off their worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago. Investors are trying to figure out how the economy and corporate profits will be affected by upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes, intended to cool inflation that has surged to a four-decade high.

Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with both countries facing U.S. sanctions. Analysts and satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press indicate the tanker Starla is at the port of Barcelona in northeastern Venezuela. It’s the first condensate shipment of the year from Iran to arrive in Venezuela as part of a relationship between the two oil-exporting nations that are both under U.S. economic sanctions. Iranian state media has not acknowledged the Starla’s arrival after earlier trumpeting other shipments to Venezuela. Iran maintains close ties to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and has shipped gasoline and other products to the country amid a U.S. sanctions campaign.

Shortened Olympic torch relay starts for Beijing Games

BEIJING (AP) — The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics has started with an 80-year-old former speedskater carrying the flame. The relay has been shortened considerably because of concerns about the coronavirus. Luo Zhihuan ran the first leg. He is the country’s first internationally competitive speedskater. The torch will be carried through the three Olympics zones. It will start with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province. The Beijing Games have already been impacted on a scale similar to that experienced by Tokyo during last year’s Summer Olympics. China says only selected spectators will be allowed to attend the events.

Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring

NEW YORK (AP) — Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league even as it publicly condemns racism. The lawsuit seeks class-action status. Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The Dolphins went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. In a statement, the NFL called the claims without merit, saying diversity is core to everything it does.

ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks as co-host of “The View” because of what the head of ABC News called her “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust. ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision Tuesday night, saying despite an apology by Goldberg she wanted the host to take the time to “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.” Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race during a discussion on Monday’s “The View” show. On Tuesday she explained how she was educated that her comments on the show the day before were wrong.

