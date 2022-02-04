Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 a.m. EST

BC-OLY-BEIJING-OLYMPICS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Putin arrives in Beijing for Olympics opening

BEIJING (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Beijing Olympic Games. He’ll also hold talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. The Russian leader’s visit comes amid growing Chinese support for Moscow in its dispute with Ukraine that threatens to break out into armed conflict. Putin’s presence makes him the highest-profile guest at the event following the decision by the U.S., Britain and others not to send officials in protest over China’s human rights abuses and its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. The discussions are the first in-person meeting between Putin and Xi since 2019.

USA TEAM-OPENING CEREMONY

Nearly 80% of US Olympians signed up for opening ceremony

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says 177 of its 223 athletes signed up to go to the opening ceremony at the Beijing Olympics. That put to rest any notion that the athletes would skip the celebration as a sign of protest. They instead left the political statements to the U.S. government. It will not send dignitaries to the Games in protest of China’s human-rights record and other issues. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland says the athletes have all been briefed about the laws and customs of China and have been told to make their own choices when it comes to protesting or demonstrating on Chinese soil.

CONGRESS-COMPUTER CHIPS

House to vote on bill to boost US computer chip production

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to approve legislation that they say positions the United States to better compete with China economically by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry, shoring up strained supply chains and bolstering international alliances. Criticizing China has become a bipartisan playbook in Washington, but in this case, Republicans are panning the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of actions. The nearly 3,000-page bill includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but Democrats have also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns about its cost and scope.

AP-FINANCIAL MARKETS

World markets shrug off tech-led selloff on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Markets in Europe and Asia have advanced after a historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook’s parent company yanked other tech stocks lower on Wall Street. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo. Hong Kong jumped 3.2% after reopening from Lunar New Year holidays. Shanghai remained closed. The retreat Thursday in New York ended a four-day winning streak for the market. Meta Platforms, as Facebook’s owner is now known, lost more than $230 billion in market value, the biggest ever one-day loss for a U.S. company. Investors will get updates on U.S. employment with the Labor Department’s monthly report for January on Friday. Fresh inflation data are due next week.

AP-US-ECONOMY-JOBS-REPORT

Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one. Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet. They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%. If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year. Some economists fear that the government’s report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home.

AP-US-REPUBLICAN-MEETING

GOP now looks to censure Cheney and Kinzinger, not oust them

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican officials meeting in Utah have advanced a watered-down resolution that would formally censure Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their perceived disloyalty to former President Donald Trump but not try to expel them from the party. The resolution’s passage by a subcommittee Thursday followed hours of hand-wringing over language that initially would have called on the House Republican Conference to expel Cheney and Kinzinger, the only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 House committee. The censure resolution is expected to be voted on Friday by all 168 Republican National Committee members at their winter meeting in Salt Lake City. RNC member Harmeet Dhillon called the watered-down resolution a “middle ground.”

AP-FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares shrug off tech-led selloff on Wall Street

AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER

Storm expected to glaze Pennsylvania, New England in ice

A major winter storm that already cut electric power to about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley was set to leave Pennsylvania and New England glazed in ice and smothered in snow. A National Weather Service meteorologist said a foot of snow was expected to accumulate Friday in northern New York and northern New England. But it was the ice that threatened to wreak havoc on travel and electric service in the Northeast before the storm heads out to sea late Friday and Saturday.

AP-US-SUPER-BOWL-FAN-BEATEN

49ers fan in medical coma was reportedly punched before fall

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A California mayor says a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma fell after he was punched during a parking lot confrontation with an apparent Rams fan at the NFC championship game. Inglewood Mayor James Butts said Thursday that Sunday’s confrontation lasted less than five seconds. Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old Oakland restaurant owner, remains hospitalized. The mayor says blurry video shows Luna pushing a man in a Rams jersey in the parking lot. The man then pushes back and punches him, causing Luna to fall and hit his head. Authorities don’t have a good description of the suspect but they’re looking for a car that was at the scene.

AHMAUD ARBERY-HATE CRIMES

Arbery defendant set to stand trial again in man’s killing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A man convicted of murder for his role in the death of Ahmaud Arbery says he plans to stand trial on federal hate crime charges. An attorney for Greg McMichael announced in a legal filing late Thursday that McMichael had backed down from plans to plead guilty in the federal case. His son, Travis McMichael, was scheduled to appear Friday morning in U.S. District Court to announce his decision on whether to move ahead with pleading guilty after the judge refused to guarantee their sentence. Arbery’s family opposed the plea deal. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck before Travis McMichael shot the Black man in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. Jury selection in the federal trial is scheduled to start Monday.

