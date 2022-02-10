Trending:
Urgent hearing to decide if Valieva can skate at Olympics

GRAHAM DUNBAR AND JAMES ELLINGWORTH
February 10, 2022 10:32 pm
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Testing Agency said Friday it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban imposed on the 15-year-old Valieva for failing a doping test in December.

