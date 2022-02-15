On Air: Federal Tech Talk
USA Football names retired Army general as new board chair

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 12:59 pm
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Football named retired U.S. Army Gen. Peter Chiarelli as its new chairman of the board Monday.

He becomes the fourth chairman in the organization’s 20-year history and replaces another former military leader — Gen. Ray Odierno, who held the position for five years starting in 2017.

Chiarelli previously served as the Army’s vice chief of staff from 2008-12 and served in the U.S. military for 40 years.

“I am excited and humbled to chair USA Football’s board of directors,” Chiarelli said in a statement released by the organization. “Football is at the top of a very short list of the passions and pastimes that unite our families, schools, cities, and country and USA Football is the leader in how we teach and play — on grassroot levels — this greatest of team sports.”

Chiarelli coordinated the actions of all four military services as commander of the Multi-National Corps in Iraq. There, he was responsible for the day-to-day combat operations of more than 147,000 U.S. and Coalition troops. As the Army’s vice chief of staff, he oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Army and its 1.1 million active and reserve soldiers.

He was CEO of the nonprofit organization One Mind from 2012-18. One Mind pursues better diagnostics and treatments for those who suffer from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

