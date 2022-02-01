USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (31) 20-1 799 1 1. Stanford (1) 16-3 758 2 3. North Carolina State 19-2 742 3 4. Louisville 18-2 707 4 5. Michigan State 19-2 659 7 6. Indiana 14-3 618 6 7. Tennessee 19-2 574 5 8. Arizona 15-3 561 8 9. Connecticut 13-4 533 9 10. Iowa State 18-3 471 13 11. Georgia 16-4 467 12 12. Baylor 15-4 419 14 13. Texas 15-4 398 10 14. Maryland 15-6 363 15 15. LSU 18-4 362 11 16. Brigham Young 18-1 361 16 17. Georgia Tech 17-4 314 17 18. Okahoma 18-3 225 21 19. Notre Dame 16-4 217 18 20. Florida Gulf Coast 19-1 188 20 21. Ohio State 16-4 154 19 22. Oregon 14-5 121 25 23. North Carolina 16-4 106 22 24. Iowa 14-5 93 24 25. Mississippi 17-4 34 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Duke (13-6).

Others receiving votes: South Florida (16-5) 31; Kansas State (16-5) 29; Virginia Tech (15-5) 20; Central Florida (15-3) 18; Duke (13-6) 18; Liberty (19-2) 11; Gonzaga (16-4) 10; Rhode Island (16-3) 6; Nebraska (15-4) 3; South Dakota (18-4) 3; Drexel (16-2) 2; Florida (15-6) 2; Oregon State (11-5) 2; Stony Brook (17-2) 1.<

