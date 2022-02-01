USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|20-1
|799
|1
|1. Stanford (1)
|16-3
|758
|2
|3. North Carolina State
|19-2
|742
|3
|4. Louisville
|18-2
|707
|4
|5. Michigan State
|19-2
|659
|7
|6. Indiana
|14-3
|618
|6
|7. Tennessee
|19-2
|574
|5
|8. Arizona
|15-3
|561
|8
|9. Connecticut
|13-4
|533
|9
|10. Iowa State
|18-3
|471
|13
|11. Georgia
|16-4
|467
|12
|12. Baylor
|15-4
|419
|14
|13. Texas
|15-4
|398
|10
|14. Maryland
|15-6
|363
|15
|15. LSU
|18-4
|362
|11
|16. Brigham Young
|18-1
|361
|16
|17. Georgia Tech
|17-4
|314
|17
|18. Okahoma
|18-3
|225
|21
|19. Notre Dame
|16-4
|217
|18
|20. Florida Gulf Coast
|19-1
|188
|20
|21. Ohio State
|16-4
|154
|19
|22. Oregon
|14-5
|121
|25
|23. North Carolina
|16-4
|106
|22
|24. Iowa
|14-5
|93
|24
|25. Mississippi
|17-4
|34
|NR
Dropped out: No. 23 Duke (13-6).
Others receiving votes: South Florida (16-5) 31; Kansas State (16-5) 29; Virginia Tech (15-5) 20; Central Florida (15-3) 18; Duke (13-6) 18; Liberty (19-2) 11; Gonzaga (16-4) 10; Rhode Island (16-3) 6; Nebraska (15-4) 3; South Dakota (18-4) 3; Drexel (16-2) 2; Florida (15-6) 2; Oregon State (11-5) 2; Stony Brook (17-2) 1.<
