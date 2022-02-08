USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (31) 21-1 799 1 1. Stanford (1) 18-3 763 2 3. Louisville 21-2 733 4 4. Michigan 20-2 693 5 5. North Carolina State 21-3 675 3 6. Indiana 16-3 638 6 7. Arizona 17-3 600 8 8. Connecticut 15-4 574 9 9. Iowa State 20-3 538 10 10. Tennessee 19-4 447 7 11. Baylor 17-5 445 12 12. Maryland 17-6 416 14 13. LSU 19-4 395 15 14. Georgia 17-5 373 11 15. Oklahoma 20-3 349 18 16. Georgia Tech 18-5 318 17 17. Texas 15-6 284 13 18. Brigham Young 19-2 235 16 19. Notre Dame 18-5 228 19 20. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 209 20 21. Ohio State 17-4 200 21 22. North Carolina 18-4 148 23 23. Florida 17-6 80 NR 24. Iowa 15-6 74 24 25. Mississippi 18-5 41 25 25. Oregon 15-7 41 22 ¤

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Kansas State (17-6) 21; Liberty (21-2) 20; Central Florida (16-3) 19; South Florida (16-6) 10; Rhode Island (18-3) 7; Stony Brook (19-2) 6; Virginia Tech (16-6) 6; Drexel (17-3) 4; Nebraska (17-5) 4; Dayton (18-3) 3; Duke (15-7) 2; Gonzaga (18-5) 1; Utah (13-7) 1.<

