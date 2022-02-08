USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|21-1
|799
|1
|1. Stanford (1)
|18-3
|763
|2
|3. Louisville
|21-2
|733
|4
|4. Michigan
|20-2
|693
|5
|5. North Carolina State
|21-3
|675
|3
|6. Indiana
|16-3
|638
|6
|7. Arizona
|17-3
|600
|8
|8. Connecticut
|15-4
|574
|9
|9. Iowa State
|20-3
|538
|10
|10. Tennessee
|19-4
|447
|7
|11. Baylor
|17-5
|445
|12
|12. Maryland
|17-6
|416
|14
|13. LSU
|19-4
|395
|15
|14. Georgia
|17-5
|373
|11
|15. Oklahoma
|20-3
|349
|18
|16. Georgia Tech
|18-5
|318
|17
|17. Texas
|15-6
|284
|13
|18. Brigham Young
|19-2
|235
|16
|19. Notre Dame
|18-5
|228
|19
|20. Florida Gulf Coast
|21-1
|209
|20
|21. Ohio State
|17-4
|200
|21
|22. North Carolina
|18-4
|148
|23
|23. Florida
|17-6
|80
|NR
|24. Iowa
|15-6
|74
|24
|25. Mississippi
|18-5
|41
|25
|25. Oregon
|15-7
|41
|22
|¤
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Kansas State (17-6) 21; Liberty (21-2) 20; Central Florida (16-3) 19; South Florida (16-6) 10; Rhode Island (18-3) 7; Stony Brook (19-2) 6; Virginia Tech (16-6) 6; Drexel (17-3) 4; Nebraska (17-5) 4; Dayton (18-3) 3; Duke (15-7) 2; Gonzaga (18-5) 1; Utah (13-7) 1.<
