USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 1:26 pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 21-1 799 1
1. Stanford (1) 18-3 763 2
3. Louisville 21-2 733 4
4. Michigan 20-2 693 5
5. North Carolina State 21-3 675 3
6. Indiana 16-3 638 6
7. Arizona 17-3 600 8
8. Connecticut 15-4 574 9
9. Iowa State 20-3 538 10
10. Tennessee 19-4 447 7
11. Baylor 17-5 445 12
12. Maryland 17-6 416 14
13. LSU 19-4 395 15
14. Georgia 17-5 373 11
15. Oklahoma 20-3 349 18
16. Georgia Tech 18-5 318 17
17. Texas 15-6 284 13
18. Brigham Young 19-2 235 16
19. Notre Dame 18-5 228 19
20. Florida Gulf Coast 21-1 209 20
21. Ohio State 17-4 200 21
22. North Carolina 18-4 148 23
23. Florida 17-6 80 NR
24. Iowa 15-6 74 24
25. Mississippi 18-5 41 25
25. Oregon 15-7 41 22 ¤

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Kansas State (17-6) 21; Liberty (21-2) 20; Central Florida (16-3) 19; South Florida (16-6) 10; Rhode Island (18-3) 7; Stony Brook (19-2) 6; Virginia Tech (16-6) 6; Drexel (17-3) 4; Nebraska (17-5) 4; Dayton (18-3) 3; Duke (15-7) 2; Gonzaga (18-5) 1; Utah (13-7) 1.<

