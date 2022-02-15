USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (31) 23-1 799 1 2. Stanford (1) 21-3 763 2 3. Louisville 23-2 737 3 4. NC State 23-3 703 5 5. Iowa State 21-3 634 9 6. Indiana 18-4 605 6 7. Arizona 18-4 542 7 8. Tennessee 21-4 535 10 9. Michigan 20-4 532 4 10. Baylor 19-5 530 11 11. Connecticut 17-5 491 8 12. LSU 21-4 480 13 13. Maryland 19-6 449 12 14. Texas 17-6 360 17 15. Oklahoma 20-4 307 15 16. Brigham Young 21-2 290 18 17. Georgia 17-7 264 14 18. Georgia Tech 19-6 259 16 19. Ohio State 19-4 242 21 20. Notre Dame 19-6 202 19 21. Florida 19-6 172 23 22. Florida Gulf Coast 22-2 108 20 23. North Carolina 19-5 104 22 24. Virginia Tech 19-6 89 NR 25. Iowa 16-7 61 24

Dropped out: No. 25 Oregon (17-8); No. 25 Mississippi (18-6).

Others receiving votes: Central Florida (18-3) 45; Liberty (23-2) 22; Mississippi (18-6) 15; Oregon (17-8) 14; Rhode Island (20-3) 11; Nebraska (19-6) 8; Drexel (19-3) 7; South Florida (17-7) 4; Stony Brook (21-3) 4; Gonzaga (20-5) 3; Utah (15-8) 3; Arizona State (12-9) 2; South Dakota (20-5) 2; Kansas (17-5) 1; South Dakota State (17-8) 1.¤

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.