USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|23-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|21-3
|763
|2
|3. Louisville
|23-2
|737
|3
| 4. NC
|State
|23-3
|703
|5
|5. Iowa State
|21-3
|634
|9
|6. Indiana
|18-4
|605
|6
|7. Arizona
|18-4
|542
|7
|8. Tennessee
|21-4
|535
|10
|9. Michigan
|20-4
|532
|4
|10. Baylor
|19-5
|530
|11
|11. Connecticut
|17-5
|491
|8
|12. LSU
|21-4
|480
|13
|13. Maryland
|19-6
|449
|12
|14. Texas
|17-6
|360
|17
|15. Oklahoma
|20-4
|307
|15
|16. Brigham Young
|21-2
|290
|18
|17. Georgia
|17-7
|264
|14
|18. Georgia Tech
|19-6
|259
|16
|19. Ohio State
|19-4
|242
|21
|20. Notre Dame
|19-6
|202
|19
|21. Florida
|19-6
|172
|23
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|22-2
|108
|20
|23. North Carolina
|19-5
|104
|22
|24. Virginia Tech
|19-6
|89
|NR
|25. Iowa
|16-7
|61
|24
Dropped out: No. 25 Oregon (17-8); No. 25 Mississippi (18-6).
|
|Others receiving votes: Central Florida (18-3) 45; Liberty (23-2) 22; Mississippi (18-6) 15; Oregon (17-8) 14; Rhode Island (20-3) 11; Nebraska (19-6) 8; Drexel (19-3) 7; South Florida (17-7) 4; Stony Brook (21-3) 4; Gonzaga (20-5) 3; Utah (15-8) 3; Arizona State (12-9) 2; South Dakota (20-5) 2; Kansas (17-5) 1; South Dakota State (17-8) 1.¤
