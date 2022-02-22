USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 2:29 pm
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (31) 25-1 799 1
2. Stanford (1) 23-3 767 2
3. NC State 25-3 735 4
4. Louisville 24-3 697 3
5. Michigan 21-4 640 9
6. Iowa State 22-4 612 5
7. Baylor 21-5 604 10
8. LSU 23-4 541 12
(tie) Connecticut 19-5 541 11
10. Indiana 19-6 513 6
11. Arizona 19-5 481 7
12. Texas 19-6 424 14
13. Maryland 20-7 416 13
14. Tennessee 21-6 385 8
15. Brigham Young 23-2 351 16
16. Notre Dame 20-6 281 20
17. Ohio State 20-5 241 19
18. North Carolina 21-5 217 23
19. Oklahoma 20-6 204 15
20. Georgia 18-8 170 17
21. Florida 20-7 159 21
22. Iowa 18-7 156 25
23. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 150 22
24. Georgia Tech 19-8 110 18
25. Central Florida 20-3 58 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Virginia Tech (20-7).

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (20-7) 53; Liberty (25-2) 22; Mississippi (20-6) 14; Drexel (21-3) 14; Oregon (19-9) 12; Rhode Island (21-4) 7; Stony Brook (23-3) 6; Washington State (18-8) 6; South Dakota State (19-8) 4; Utah (16-9) 4; South Dakota (21-5) 2; South Florida (18-7) 2; Gonzaga (22-6) 1; Nebraska (20-7) 1.

