USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (31) 25-1 799 1 2. Stanford (1) 23-3 767 2 3. NC State 25-3 735 4 4. Louisville 24-3 697 3 5. Michigan 21-4 640 9 6. Iowa State 22-4 612 5 7. Baylor 21-5 604 10 8. LSU 23-4 541 12 (tie) Connecticut 19-5 541 11 10. Indiana 19-6 513 6 11. Arizona 19-5 481 7 12. Texas 19-6 424 14 13. Maryland 20-7 416 13 14. Tennessee 21-6 385 8 15. Brigham Young 23-2 351 16 16. Notre Dame 20-6 281 20 17. Ohio State 20-5 241 19 18. North Carolina 21-5 217 23 19. Oklahoma 20-6 204 15 20. Georgia 18-8 170 17 21. Florida 20-7 159 21 22. Iowa 18-7 156 25 23. Florida Gulf Coast 24-2 150 22 24. Georgia Tech 19-8 110 18 25. Central Florida 20-3 58 NR

Dropped out: No. 24 Virginia Tech (20-7).

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (20-7) 53; Liberty (25-2) 22; Mississippi (20-6) 14; Drexel (21-3) 14; Oregon (19-9) 12; Rhode Island (21-4) 7; Stony Brook (23-3) 6; Washington State (18-8) 6; South Dakota State (19-8) 4; Utah (16-9) 4; South Dakota (21-5) 2; South Florida (18-7) 2; Gonzaga (22-6) 1; Nebraska (20-7) 1.

