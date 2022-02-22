USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (31)
|25-1
|799
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|23-3
|767
|2
| 3. NC
|State
|25-3
|735
|4
|4. Louisville
|24-3
|697
|3
|5. Michigan
|21-4
|640
|9
|6. Iowa State
|22-4
|612
|5
|7. Baylor
|21-5
|604
|10
|8. LSU
|23-4
|541
|12
|(tie) Connecticut
|19-5
|541
|11
|10. Indiana
|19-6
|513
|6
|11. Arizona
|19-5
|481
|7
|12. Texas
|19-6
|424
|14
|13. Maryland
|20-7
|416
|13
|14. Tennessee
|21-6
|385
|8
|15. Brigham Young
|23-2
|351
|16
|16. Notre Dame
|20-6
|281
|20
|17. Ohio State
|20-5
|241
|19
|18. North Carolina
|21-5
|217
|23
|19. Oklahoma
|20-6
|204
|15
|20. Georgia
|18-8
|170
|17
|21. Florida
|20-7
|159
|21
|22. Iowa
|18-7
|156
|25
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|24-2
|150
|22
|24. Georgia Tech
|19-8
|110
|18
|25. Central Florida
|20-3
|58
|NR
Dropped out: No. 24 Virginia Tech (20-7).
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech (20-7) 53; Liberty (25-2) 22; Mississippi (20-6) 14; Drexel (21-3) 14; Oregon (19-9) 12; Rhode Island (21-4) 7; Stony Brook (23-3) 6; Washington State (18-8) 6; South Dakota State (19-8) 4; Utah (16-9) 4; South Dakota (21-5) 2; South Florida (18-7) 2; Gonzaga (22-6) 1; Nebraska (20-7) 1.
