UT Arlington plays Louisiana after Azore’s 29-point performance

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 2:02 am
UT Arlington Mavericks (9-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-12, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after David Azore scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 74-71 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-5 in home games. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 70.3 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are 5-7 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 83-73 on Jan. 14. Patrick Mwamba scored 22 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trajan Wesley is averaging 4.9 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Azore is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. Carson Bischoff is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

