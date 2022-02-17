UT Arlington takes on Little Rock after Azore’s 25-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14, 6-7 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -10; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces the Little Rock Trojans after David Azore scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 80-77 overtime win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Mavericks have gone 7-3 in home games. UT Arlington allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 3-7 in Sun Belt play. Little Rock allows 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 98-96 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. D.J. Smith led the Trojans with 27 points, and Azore led the Mavericks with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is averaging 19.9 points for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Isaiah Palermo is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Trojans. Myron Gardner is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

