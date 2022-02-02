UT Martin faces conference rival Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-12, 4-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-15, 3-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes UT Martin and Southeast Missouri State face off on Thursday.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-5 in home games. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC scoring 68.1 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Redhawks are 4-4 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Skyhawks and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Jeffries is averaging 6.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Eric Reed Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Phillip Russell is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

