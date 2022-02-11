UT Martin faces Eastern Illinois on 4-game road skid

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-17, 4-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 2-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Skyhawks visit Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers are 3-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 4-9 in OVC play. UT Martin is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Panthers won the last meeting 58-53 on Jan. 28. Sammy Friday scored 13 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Rufino Bolis is averaging 6.2 points for the Panthers. Dan Luers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

K.J. Simon is averaging 16.4 points, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Skyhawks. Bernie Andre is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.