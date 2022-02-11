Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UT Martin faces Eastern Illinois on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

UT Martin Skyhawks (7-17, 4-9 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 2-9 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Skyhawks visit Eastern Illinois.

The Panthers are 3-7 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Skyhawks are 4-9 in OVC play. UT Martin is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Panthers won the last meeting 58-53 on Jan. 28. Sammy Friday scored 13 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Rufino Bolis is averaging 6.2 points for the Panthers. Dan Luers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

K.J. Simon is averaging 16.4 points, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Skyhawks. Bernie Andre is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 23.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk