Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Utah 60, Stanford 56

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 12:58 am
< a min read
      

UTAH (10-16)

Carlson 5-12 3-4 13, Anthony 2-5 1-2 5, Madsen 4-7 0-1 11, Stefanovic 2-6 2-2 7, Worster 4-9 2-4 11, Gach 5-10 2-2 13, Battin 0-1 0-0 0, Thioune 0-3 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-15 60.

STANFORD (15-11)

Delaire 5-14 0-0 11, Ingram 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 2-12 0-0 5, Keefe 3-5 5-6 11, O’Connell 0-2 0-0 0, Angel 4-10 0-0 10, Silva 3-5 1-2 9, Raynaud 2-4 0-1 5, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 6-9 56.

Halftime_Stanford 28-21. 3-Point Goals_Utah 6-16 (Madsen 3-3, Worster 1-2, Stefanovic 1-3, Gach 1-4, Battin 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Carlson 0-2), Stanford 8-30 (Silva 2-3, Angel 2-7, Raynaud 1-2, Ingram 1-3, Delaire 1-5, Jones 1-8, Murrell 0-1, O’Connell 0-1). Rebounds_Utah 34 (Anthony 12), Stanford 38 (Keefe 8). Assists_Utah 6 (Anthony 3), Stanford 14 (Ingram 6). Total Fouls_Utah 12, Stanford 12.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery