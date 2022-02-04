Utah 71, Washington 66

WASHINGTON (5-10)

Schwartz 5-11 3-3 15, Van Dyke 3-10 2-2 8, Mulkey 3-11 3-4 9, Oliver 1-4 0-0 2, Peterson 7-9 1-1 18, Watkins 4-7 1-2 9, Rees 0-0 0-0 0, Noble 0-2 5-6 5, Whitfield 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 15-18 66

UTAH (12-7)

Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Rees 0-3 0-0 0, Kneepkens 6-13 0-0 13, McQueen 1-4 4-4 7, Vieira 1-5 2-2 5, McFarland 7-9 3-3 17, Young 4-9 1-2 9, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 5-11 2-3 14, Palmer 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 27-60 12-14 71

Washington 15 17 19 15 — 66 Utah 22 14 17 18 — 71

3-Point Goals_Washington 5-20 (Schwartz 2-6, Van Dyke 0-4, Mulkey 0-2, Oliver 0-1, Peterson 3-5, Watkins 0-1, Whitfield 0-1), Utah 5-20 (Johnson 0-1, Rees 0-2, Kneepkens 1-4, McQueen 1-3, Vieira 1-2, Young 0-2, Maxwell 2-5, Palmer 0-1). Assists_Washington 13 (Mulkey 3, Watkins 3), Utah 13 (Kneepkens 3, Young 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Van Dyke 8), Utah 36 (McFarland 5). Total Fouls_Washington 15, Utah 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,046.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.